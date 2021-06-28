Russian offline primary oil refining capacity revised up in July by 5.2%

MOSCOW, June 28 (Reuters) - Russia's offline oil refining capacity was revised up by 5.2% from the previous plan to 3.123 million tonnes in July, according to Refinitiv Eikon data and Reuters calculations.

The offline capacity has also been revised up this month, by 5.6% from the previous plan to 3.889 million tonnes.

The revision follows adjustments of maintenance schedule by some refineries.

Reporting by Maxim Nazarov; Writing by Olga Yagova; Editing by Edmund Blair

