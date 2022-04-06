Russian oil company Gazprom Neft's website appears to have been hacked

A sign displaying the logo of Russia's Gazprom Neft oil company is seen at the company's office in the West Siberian city of Khanty-Mansiysk, Russia, January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin/

April 6 (Reuters) - The website of Gazprom Neft (SIBN.MM), the oil arm of Russian gas giant Gazprom (GAZP.MM), appeared to have been hacked on Wednesday.

The web site posted a statement allegedly from Gazprom's Chief Executive Officer Alexei Miller, an ally of President Vladimir Putin, which a Gazprom spokesman dismissed as nonsense. Gazprom Neft declined immediate comment.

The website is currently down.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Conor Humphries

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.