Russian oil exports outside ex-Soviet Union up 2% April 1-28 - source

Summary Russian oil exports outside ex-USSR at 4.88 mln bpd in April

Traders see challenges in May over sanctions

May 4 (Reuters) - Russian oil exports, excluding those to ex-Soviet states, rose on average to 4.88 million barrels per day (bpd) in first four weeks of April, up more than 2% compared to March, a source familiar with the data told Reuters on Wednesday.

The increase in exports is an indicator of how Russia's commodity exports, a key source of its budget revenues, is resilient in the face of sweeping Western sanctions over what Moscow calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine.

However, traders have warned about new forthcoming challenges to the Russian oil exports as major global trading houses plan to reduce purchases from Russia's state-controlled oil companies as early as May 15 to avoid being in breach of European Union sanctions on Russia. read more

Companies have adapted to the new market terms in April, traders said, and several loading positions that had been cancelled initially were added to the plan or replaced by other producers.

The majority of the Russian oil cargoes loading in April headed for Asia, mostly India and China, although some are shipped to Turkey and European states under remaining term agreements.

The United States has already introduced ban on Russian oil imports, while European Union's chief executive on Wednesday proposed a phased oil embargo on Russia. read more

The source also said that, Russian oil and gas condensate production for the period declined by almost 9% to 10.05 million bpd, in line with an Interfax news agency's last-week report.

Reporting by Reuters, Editing by Louise Heavens

