Russian oil exports from Western ports up by 0.42 mln bpd in April

The oil tanker Minerva Virgo, docked at the oil terminal, is seen after leaving a Russian port around the time that nation invaded Ukraine in late February, since U.S. President Joe Biden on March 8 banned the importation of Russian energy, giving buyers until late April to wind down purchases, at Bayonne New Jersey, U.S., March 22, 2022. REUTERS/Bjoern Kils

April 27 (Reuters) - Russian seaborne oil exports held up in April despite widening sanctions, trading and shipping sources said on Wednesday, while predicting a decline from May when new EU restrictions take effect.

Urals and Siberian Light export and transit from Baltic ports and Novorossiisk in April rose to 2.34 million barrels per day (bpd), up by 0.42 million bpd from March levels, traders said, and shipping data and Reuters calculations showed.

Urals exports and transit from Primorsk and Ust-Luga in April will reach 6.9 million tonnes, in line with the target volumes provided by Russia's loading plan for this month. This is up by 20.8% on a daily basis from the 5.9 million tonnes loaded in March.

Russian March oil loadings from Baltic ports were some 5% below target following cancellations.

Urals and Siberian Light loadings from Novorossiisk in April will reach 2.68 million tonnes, up from 2.22 million tonnes loaded in April, according to traders, shipping data and Reuters calculations.

Companies have adapted to the new market terms in April, traders said, and several loading positions that had been cancelled initially were added to the plan or replaced by other producers.

The majority of the Russian oil cargoes loading in April will head to Asia, mostly India and China, although some are shipped to Turkey and European states under remaining term agreements.

A trading source speaking on condition of anonymity said that although Russia's Baltic and Black Sea loadings in April were in line with planned shipments, May exports were a concern.

Major global trading houses plan to reduce purchases from Russia's state-controlled oil companies as early as May 15, sources said, to avoid being in breach of European Union sanctions on Russia. read more

Russian Urals crude loadings from its western ports of Primorsk, Ust-Luga and Novorossiisk are planned at 9.63 million tonnes for May, compared to 9.58 million tonnes planned for April.

Reporting by Reuters; editing by Barbara Lewis

