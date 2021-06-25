Russian oil flows to Slovakia via Druzhba pipeline halted, to resume on Friday -TASS

MOSCOW, June 25 (Reuters) - Russian oil flows to Slovakia via the Druzhba pipeline were stopped on Friday morning after repairs were made on the Ukrainian section of the pipeline, the TASS news agency cited Russian pipeline monopoly Transneft (TRNF_p.MM) as saying.

Flows to Slovakia were halted for two days earlier this month because of consumer technical problems. The oil supply to Slovakia will resume later on Friday, Transneft said.

Reporting by Anton Kolodyazhnyy; Writing by Alexander Marrow Editing by Katya Golubkova

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.