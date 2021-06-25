Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Energy

Russian oil flows to Slovakia via Druzhba pipeline halted, to resume on Friday -TASS

1 minute read

MOSCOW, June 25 (Reuters) - Russian oil flows to Slovakia via the Druzhba pipeline were stopped on Friday morning after repairs were made on the Ukrainian section of the pipeline, the TASS news agency cited Russian pipeline monopoly Transneft (TRNF_p.MM) as saying.

Flows to Slovakia were halted for two days earlier this month because of consumer technical problems. The oil supply to Slovakia will resume later on Friday, Transneft said.

Reporting by Anton Kolodyazhnyy; Writing by Alexander Marrow Editing by Katya Golubkova

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Energy

Energy · 12:28 AM UTCREUTERS EVENTS Reducing oil use to meet climate targets is tougher than cutting supply

Governments around the world have been slow to take uncomfortable decisions to persuade consumers to cut energy consumption to help achieve climate targets, often because consumers are not ready to pay up or compromise their lifestyles.

EnergyFirst deepwater gas field fully run by China starts production
EnergyLebanon approves financing fuel imports at weaker exchange rate
EnergyOil prices rise as global inventories decline
EnergyChinese steel futures rise; coking coal, coke log weekly gains