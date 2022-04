Russian oil and gas condensate output down 4% in early April, Interfax says

A general view shows a local oil refinery behind residential buildings in Omsk, Russia February 10, 2021. REUTERS/Alexey Malgavko

April 5 (Reuters) - Russian daily oil and gas condensate production in early April has declined by 4% from March, Interfax news agency reported on Tuesday, citing industry statistics without elaborating.

It said that average daily production stood at about 1.444 million tonnes, or 10.58 barrels per day (bpd), in early April.

Russian oil and gas condensate output in March fell to 11.01 million barrels per day (bpd) from 11.06 million bpd in February.

Reports of lower production come as exporters experience difficulties in the face of Western sanctions over Moscow's military operation in Ukraine.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Reuters Editing by Hugh Lawson and David Goodman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.