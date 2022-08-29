Russian oil loadings from western ports to rise 4% in Sept m/m - sources

MOSCOW, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Oil loadings from Russia's western ports of Primorsk, Ust-Luga and Novorossiisk are set to rise to 8.8 million tonnes in September from 8.74 million tonnes in August, according to export data obtained by two trading sources.

On a daily basis, loadings will rise 4%, Reuters calculations showed.

Urals oil exports from the Baltic ports of Ust-Luga and Primorsk were set at 6.2 million tonnes for September, unchanged from August's plan, according to the sources.

Urals and Siberian Light oil loadings from the Black Sea's Novorossiisk were set at 2.6 million tonnes for September, up from 2.54 million tonnes in August, the sources said.

Reporting by Reuters; editing by John Stonestreet

