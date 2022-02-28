Russian oil output edges up to 11.05 mln bpd in Feb -sources

A worker checks pipes at a gas compressor station on the Yamal-Europe pipeline near Nesvizh, some 130 km (81 miles) southwest of Minsk December 29, 2006.REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Russian oil production has increased to 11.05 million barrels per day (bpd) from the start of February, up from 11 million bpd on average in January, two sources familiar with the data told Reuters on Monday.

Russia has been increasing oil output in tandem with the OPEC+ producer group as global demand recovers. Russia's monthly quota for production increases stands at 100,000 bpd.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Reuters Editing by David Goodman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.