Russian oil output edges up to 11.05 mln bpd in Feb -sources
Feb 28 (Reuters) - Russian oil production has increased to 11.05 million barrels per day (bpd) from the start of February, up from 11 million bpd on average in January, two sources familiar with the data told Reuters on Monday.
Russia has been increasing oil output in tandem with the OPEC+ producer group as global demand recovers. Russia's monthly quota for production increases stands at 100,000 bpd.
Reporting by Reuters Editing by David Goodman
