MOSCOW, Oct 12 (Reuters) - A Western embargo on oil purchases is expected to lead to a temporary decline in oil output in Russia, the RIA news agency quoted Deputy Finance Minister Alexei Sazanov as saying on Wednesday.

He said the reduction in 2023 would be about 5%, RIA reported.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Reuters; editing by Guy Faulconbridge











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.