Russian oil output up 1.7% month on month in May so far, Interfax reports

May 16 (Reuters) - Russian oil and gas condensate average output has increased by around 1.7% month on month to 1.4 million tonnes per day (10.25 million barrels per day) in the first half of May, Interfax news agency reported on Monday, citing a source.

It also said Russian oil exports excluding the former Soviet Union via the Transneft (TRNF_p.MM) network have declined from April's average by 4.1% to 608,600 per day (4.46 million barrels per day) for the period.

