Russian oil price cap will ease inflation, harm Moscow's finances, Yellen says

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen holds a news conference in the Cash Room at the U.S. Treasury Department in Washington, U.S. July 28, 2022. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON, Sept 2 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said that a price cap on Russian oil agreed by Group of Seven (G7) finance ministers on Friday would help fight inflation while delivering a blow to Moscow's ability to finance its war in Ukraine.

The price cap helps achieve "our dual goals of putting downward pressure on global energy prices while denying Putin revenue to fund his brutal war in Ukraine," Yellen said in a statement.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Doina Chiacu and Rami Ayyub; editing by Susan Heavey

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.