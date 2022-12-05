Russian oil selling at $79/barrel in Asia on Monday, well above price cap















Dec 5 (Reuters) - Russia's ESPO oil blend from the Far Eastern port of Kozmino was selling for around $79 a barrel in Asian markets on Monday - almost a third higher than the price cap imposed on Russian oil by the G7 and European Union - according to Refinitiv data and estimates from industry sources.

Russia exports up to 65 million tons of ESPO Blend oil per year via the Eastern Siberia-Pacific Ocean (ESPO) pipeline, including up to 35 million tons through the port of Kozmino.

Reporting by Reuters











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.