Russian oil ships queuing in Turkish straits face more delays - source

The crude oil tanker RN Polaris and a bulk carrier sail in Nakhodka Bay near the port city of Nakhodka, Russia, December 4, 2022. REUTERS/Tatiana Meel/File Photo

ISTANBUL, Dec 6 (Reuters) - At least 20 oil tankers queuing in Turkish waters to cross from Russia's Black Sea ports to the Mediterranean face more delays in the coming days as operators race to secure insurance under new G7 price cap moves, a shipping source said on Tuesday.

After the $60 per barrel price cap was imposed on Russian seaborne crude this week, Western insurers are required to retain proof that coverage for Russian oil is sold at or below that price.

Reporting by Can Sezer, Daren Butler; Editing by Jan Harvey

