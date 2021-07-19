Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Russian vessel moves into German waters for Nord Stream 2 pipe-laying

Pipe-laying vessel Akademik Cherskiy owned by Gazprom, is seen in a bay near the Baltic Sea port of Baltiysk, Kaliningrad region, Russia May 3, 2020. REUTERS/Vitaly Nevar

MOSCOW, July 19 (Reuters) - Russian pipe-laying vessel Akademik Cherskiy will move to German waters to build a 2.6 km (1.6 miles) stretch of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, the pipeline operator said on Monday.

The vessel had previously been in Danish waters.

Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva and Anton Kolodyazhnyy; writing by Alexander Marrow; editing by Jason Neely

