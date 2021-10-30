Russian westbound gas flow via Yamal-Europe pipeline stops, data shows

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Russian gas giant Gazprom is seen on a board at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Russia, June 6, 2019. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo/File Photo

MOSCOW, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Russian westbound natural gas flows through the Yamal-Europe pipeline came to a halt on Saturday, data from grid operator Gascade showed, though Poland said it was still receiving sufficient supplies to meet its contract with Russia.

Russia's Interfax news agency said earlier on Saturday the pipeline, which runs through Poland, had switched to reverse mode - meaning it ships gas from west to east.

A spokesman for Poland's state-controlled gas giant PGNiG (PGN.WA) said flows from the east were much lower than usual, but Poland was still receiving amounts consistent with its contract.

Russia's Gazprom (GAZP.MM) and its export arm Gazprom Export, which operate the pipeline, declined to comment.

It was not immediately clear how Poland continued to receive supplies through the pipeline, which has an annual capacity of up to 33 billion cubic metres.

Russian gas export flows have been closely watched as gas prices in Europe have soared amid economic recovery and low inventories.

Gazprom has been accused by the International Energy Agency and some European lawmakers of not doing enough to increase its natural gas supplies to Europe, but the Russian company has said it has been meeting its contractual obligations.

A gas transit deal between Russia and Poland expired last year, but Gazprom can book the transit capacity via the pipeline at auctions.

At the last auction on Oct. 18, Gazprom booked some 32 million cubic metres per day, or 35% of total additional capacity offered by the Polish operator Gas System for transit via the Kondratki transit point for November. read more

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin Additional reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw Writing by Maria Kiselyova Editing by Helen Popper and David Holmes

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.