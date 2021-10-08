Russia's Amur gas plant puts out fire -Interfax

MOSCOW, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Gazprom's (GAZP.MM) Amur gas processing plant in Russia's Far East has put out a fire that started in the early hours on Friday, Interfax news agency reported, citing representatives for the plant.

The local general prosecutor's office said the blaze broke out following decompression of plant equipment, without giving further details. No one has been injured, it said, adding that it was investigating the incident.

The Gazprom plant, which has a designed capacity to process 42 billion cubic metres of gas annually, was launched in June to help supply natural gas to China via the Power of Siberia pipeline. read more

The plant will also eventually produce up to 60 million cubic metres of helium a year, some 1 million tonnes of propane, around 500,000 tonnes of butane and 2.5 million tonnes of ethane.

It is expected to reach its full capacity in 2025 to become one of the world's largest gas processing plants.

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Tom Hogue

