Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak attends a session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in Saint Petersburg, Russia, June 3, 2021. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

Russia's compliance with the OPEC+ oil output deal was at close to 100% last month, much higher than it was in April, Russian Deputy Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Friday.

Russian compliance in April was at 91%, according to OPEC.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.