Russia's En+ Group mulls strategic options for Rusal

A wall sign with the logo of aluminium and power producer En+ Group is seen on the facade of a building in central Moscow, Russia February 13, 2018. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin/Files

March 7 (Reuters) - Russia's En+ Group (ENPLI.RTS) said on Monday it was reviewing options for aluminum producer Rusal, in which it owns a majority stake, including carving out its international business.

En+ said the strategic review of Rusal was in a preliminary stage.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.