Energy
Russia's energy ministry proposes export ban on some petrol types - Ifax
1 minute read
MOSCOW, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Russia's energy ministry has proposed banning exports of the 92-octane and 95-octane types of petrol for three months, the Interfax news agency cited unnamed sources as saying on Monday.
The ministry said on Friday that it had filed a proposal for the government to start the procedure for a ban on gasoline exports.
Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Katya Golubkova
