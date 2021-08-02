Russia's energy ministry proposes export ban on some petrol types - Ifax

A gas pump is seen hanging from the ceiling at a petrol station in Seoul June 27, 2011. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

MOSCOW, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Russia's energy ministry has proposed banning exports of the 92-octane and 95-octane types of petrol for three months, the Interfax news agency cited unnamed sources as saying on Monday.

The ministry said on Friday that it had filed a proposal for the government to start the procedure for a ban on gasoline exports.

Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Katya Golubkova

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.