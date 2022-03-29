Gazprom says Russia's gas exports to Europe via Ukraine remain high

A driver fills a gas can at a gas station, as a surge in fuel and energy prices in the wake of Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine puts increased pressure on Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's low-cost energy policy for households, in Martonvasar, Hungary March 18, 2022. REUTERS/Marton Monus

March 29 (Reuters) - Russian gas exports via Ukraine to Europe by state-owned Gazprom (GAZP.MM) remained high and stable on Tuesday, the company said.

It said requests for gas from its customers in Europe for transit via Ukraine stood at 109.5 million cubic metres (mcm) for Tuesday, unchanged from Monday.

Earlier on Tuesday, RIA news agency reported, citing Ukraine's gas pipeline operator, that flows were at the high-end of Gazprom's contractual obligations.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Louise Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.