Russia's Gazprom to consider paying interim dividends
MOSCOW, Aug 30 (Reuters) - The board of Russian gas giant Gazprom (GAZP.MM) will discuss payment of interim dividends, the company said on Tuesday without indicating the size of any potential payout.
The Russian government, Gazprom's main shareholder, in June decided the company should not pay dividends on last year's results for the first time since 1998, sending its shares plunging by nearly 30%. read more
Writing by Andrey Ostroukh Editing by David Goodman
