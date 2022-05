Russia's Gazprom continues gas exports to Europe via Ukraine

Pressure gauges, pipes and valves are pictured at an "Dashava" underground gas storage facility near Striy, Ukraine May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

May 1 (Reuters) - Russian gas producer Gazprom (GAZP.MM) said it was supplying natural gas to Europe via Ukraine on Sunday in line with requests from European consumers.

Requests stood at 97.2 million cubic metres (mcm) for May 1, up from 71.7 mcm on Saturday.

Reporting by Reuters; editing by Guy Faulconbridge

