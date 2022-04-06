1 minute read
Russia's Gazprom continues gas exports to Europe via Ukraine - Ifax
April 6 (Reuters) - Russian state-owned energy giant Gazprom (GAZP.MM) continued to supply natural gas to Europe via Ukraine on Wednesday in line with requests from European consumers.
Requests stood at 108.4 million cubic metres for April 6, similar to volumes requested on the previous day, the Interfax news agency reported, citing the operator of Ukraine's gas pipelines.
Reporting by Reuters; editing by Jason Neely
