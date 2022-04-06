Russia's Gazprom continues gas exports to Europe via Ukraine - Ifax

The logo of Gazprom company is seen on the facade of a business centre in Saint Petersburg, Russia March 31, 2022. REUTERS/REUTERS PHOTOGRAPHER/

April 6 (Reuters) - Russian state-owned energy giant Gazprom (GAZP.MM) continued to supply natural gas to Europe via Ukraine on Wednesday in line with requests from European consumers.

Requests stood at 108.4 million cubic metres for April 6, similar to volumes requested on the previous day, the Interfax news agency reported, citing the operator of Ukraine's gas pipelines.

