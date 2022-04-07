Russia's Gazprom continues piping gas to Europe via Ukraine -Ifax

The logo of Gazprom company is seen on the facade of a business centre in Saint Petersburg, Russia March 31, 2022. REUTERS/REUTERS PHOTOGRAPHER/

April 7 (Reuters) - Russian state-owned gas producer Gazprom (GAZP.MM) continued to supply natural gas to Europe via Ukraine on Thursday in line with requests from European consumers.

Requests stood at 105.4 million cubic metres for April 7, down from the 108.4 million cubic metres requested on the previous day, the Interfax news agency reported, citing Ukraine's gas pipeline operator.

Reporting by Reuters; editing by Jason Neely

