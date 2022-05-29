Russia's Gazprom continues shipping gas to Europe via Ukraine

1 minute read

The logo of Gazprom company is seen on the facade of a business centre in Saint Petersburg, Russia March 31, 2022. REUTERS/Reuters photographer/File Photo

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com

May 29 (Reuters) - Russian gas producer Gazprom (GAZP.MM) said on Sunday its supply of gas to Europe through Ukraine via the Sudzha entry point stood at 44.1 million cubic metres (mcm), up from 43.96 mcm on Saturday.

An application to supply gas via another major entry point, Sokhranovka, was rejected by Ukraine, Gazprom said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Retuers Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.