Russia's Gazprom continues shipping gas to Europe via Ukraine
May 29 (Reuters) - Russian gas producer Gazprom (GAZP.MM) said on Sunday its supply of gas to Europe through Ukraine via the Sudzha entry point stood at 44.1 million cubic metres (mcm), up from 43.96 mcm on Saturday.
An application to supply gas via another major entry point, Sokhranovka, was rejected by Ukraine, Gazprom said.
