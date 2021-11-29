Russia's Gazprom expects 2022 gas prices in Europe no lower than 2021

The logo of Russian gas giant Gazprom is seen on a board at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Russia, June 6, 2019. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

MOSCOW, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Russian state gas company Gazprom (GAZP.MM) forecasts that gas prices in Europe next year will be no lower than in 2021, a company official told a conference call on Monday.

Gazprom sees the average gas price in Europe at $550 per 1,000 cubic metres in the fourth quarter, the official said, adding that the company would continue refilling storage in the region until year-end because it now stands at 75.25 billion cubic metres (bcm), below a six-year average of 90.73 bcm.

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin and Oksana Kobzeva Writing by Katya Golubkova Editing by David Goodman

