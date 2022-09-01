Russia's Gazprom gas production, exports down in Jan-Aug

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

MOSCOW, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Russia's Gazprom said in a statement on Thursday that its natural gas exports to non-CIS countries were down 37.4% to 82.2 billion cubic metres (bcm) from January to August compared with the same period last year.

Gazprom also said it supplied gas in line with requests from customers.

It added that its natural gas output was at 288.1 bcm during the period, down 14.6% from the same period a year ago.

Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Kirsten Donovan

