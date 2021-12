The logo of Gazprom company is seen at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in Saint Petersburg, Russia, June 2, 2021. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina/File Photo

MOSCOW, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Russian gas giant Gazprom has no plans for auctions of spot gas sales on its Electronic Sales Platform (ESP) this week, Gazprom Export said on Monday.

It last held sales sessions on ESP in late October for delivery in the third quarter of 2022 and in 2023.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Edmund Blair

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.