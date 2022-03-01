Russia's Gazprom Jan-Feb gas exports down by third y/y

A 3D printed natural gas pipeline is placed in front of displayed Gazprom logo in this illustration taken February 8, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

MOSCOW, March 1 (Reuters) - Russian energy giant Gazprom said on Tuesday that natural gas exports outside ex-Soviet Union countries fell by 32.6% year-on-year in January - February to 23.2 billion cubic metres (bcm).

It also said that its gas output for the first two months of the year stood at 84.9 bcm, broadly unchanged from the same period in 2021.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Reuters, Editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.