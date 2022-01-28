Energy1 minute read
Russia's Gazprom may issue new Eurobond in February -Ifax cites source
MOSCOW, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Russian gas giant Gazprom may issue a new Eurobond in February, provided geopolitics do not get in the way, the Interfax news agency cited a source as saying on Friday.
The board of Gazprom has approved a Eurobond programme of no more than 3 billion euros ($3.34 billion) for 2022 as part of its funding, the company said in a regulatory disclosure last week.
($1 = 0.8979 euros)
Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova; writing by Alexander Marrow; editing by Jason Neely
