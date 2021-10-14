Energy
Russia's Gazprom Neft could raise oil output 10% or more in 2022, says CEO
1 minute read
MOSCOW, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Russian oil producer Gazprom Neft (SIBN.MM) could increase oil output by 10% or more in 2022 and the company will set up more spare oil production capacity, CEO Alexander Dyukov said at an energy forum in Moscow on Thursday.
The company will also boost investments next year, he said.
Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, Olesya Astakhova and Katya Golubkova Writing by Tom Balmforth Editing by David Goodman
