Energy

Russia's Gazprom Neft could raise oil output 10% or more in 2022, says CEO

Alexander Dyukov, the head of Gazprom Neft, attends a session of the Russian Energy Week International Forum in Moscow, Russia October 14, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

MOSCOW, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Russian oil producer Gazprom Neft (SIBN.MM) could increase oil output by 10% or more in 2022 and the company will set up more spare oil production capacity, CEO Alexander Dyukov said at an energy forum in Moscow on Thursday.

The company will also boost investments next year, he said.

