Russia's Gazprom Neft expects 2021 hydrocarbon output above 100 mln T

The logo of Gazprom company is seen at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in Saint Petersburg, Russia, June 2, 2021. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina/File Photo

MOSCOW, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Russia's Gazprom Neft (SIBN.MM), the oil arm of Russian gas giant Gazprom (GAZP.MM), expects its hydrocarbon production to exceed 100 million tonnes of oil equivalent this year, reaching a record high, it said on Thursday.

The company expects to increase investment volumes by more than 10% next year, it added.

($1 = 73.6270 roubles)

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin and Olesya Astakhova Editing by David Goodman

