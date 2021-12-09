Energy
Russia's Gazprom Neft expects 2021 hydrocarbon output above 100 mln T
MOSCOW, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Russia's Gazprom Neft (SIBN.MM), the oil arm of Russian gas giant Gazprom (GAZP.MM), expects its hydrocarbon production to exceed 100 million tonnes of oil equivalent this year, reaching a record high, it said on Thursday.
The company expects to increase investment volumes by more than 10% next year, it added.
($1 = 73.6270 roubles)
