Russia's Gazprom Neft plans to double oil output at major Siberian field in 2022

KHANTY-MANSIISK, Russia, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Russia's fastest-growing oil producer Gazprom Neft (SIBN.MM) plans to double its oil production at a major oilfield in Western Siberia thanks to the introduction of a new unit, the company said on Tuesday.

The company aims to increase oil production at the Zhagrin oilfield to 5.5 million tonnes (more than 110,000 barrels per day) thanks to launching processing facility. Last year, production at the field stood at 2.5 million tonnes.

The equipment will allow the production of 8 million tonnes of oil in 2023 and start developing other assets as part of the Zima (Winter) cluster in West Siberia.

In 2021, Gazprom Neft produced some 101 million tonnes of hydrocarbons, including 62 million tonnes of crude oil.

Reporting by Olesya Astakhova; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Louise Heavens

