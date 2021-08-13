Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Russia's Gazprom Neft says can ramp up output in line with OPEC+ easing

A board with the logo of Gazprom Neft oil company is seen at a fuel station in Moscow, Russia, May 30, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev/File Photo

MOSCOW, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Russia's Gazprom Neft (SIBN.MM) will be able to quickly ramp up oil output as OPEC and non-OPEC producers ease production curbs, the company said on Friday.

Gazprom Neft said in an email it had a number of wells where output had been reduced or which had been idle since 2020. It said it had also been developing new projects which would provide extra output next year, allowing the company to fully utilise its quota.

Reporting by Olesya Astakhova; writing by Olzhas Auyezov; editing by Jason Neely

