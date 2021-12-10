Russia's Gazprom Neft supports OPEC+ deal after 2022

The logo of Gazprom company is seen at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in Saint Petersburg, Russia, June 2, 2021. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina/File Photo

MOSCOW, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Alexander Dyukov, the head of Russian oil producer Gazprom Neft (SIBN.MM), said on Friday it would be "logical" to keep the current OPEC+ agreement to manage oil output after 2022.

In an interview to Rossiya 24 TV station he also said that global oil demand will continue to increase despite the emergence of the variants of COVID-19.

He said he expects the company's oil and gas condensate production to rise by around 10% next year.

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin and Olesya Astakhova; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.