Russia's Gazprom places replacement Eurobonds for 2024, 2028 issues

Nov 11 (Reuters) - Russia's Gazprom (GAZP.MM) said on Friday it had placed local rouble-denominated bonds worth the equivalent of more than 500 million euros to replace two Eurobond issues.

The gas company said it had placed the equivalent of 268.7 million euros to replace its Eurobond-2024 issue and 264.3 million euros to replace its Eurobond-2028 issue .

