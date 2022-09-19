Russia's Gazprom plans to launch Kovykta gas field in December

The logo of Gazprom is seen on the facade of a business centre in Saint Petersburg, Russia, March 31, 2022. REUTERS/Reuters photographer

MOSCOW, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Russian gas giant Gazprom (GAZP.MM) said on Monday that it expects to launch the giant east Siberian Kovykta field, crucial to its plans to boost gas sales to China, in the second half of December.

The company also said that it sees its reserves replacement ratio exceeding 100% this year, suggesting it will add more reserves than it will use up.

Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Jan Harvey

