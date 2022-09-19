1 minute read
Russia's Gazprom plans to launch Kovykta gas field in December
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
- Companies
MOSCOW, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Russian gas giant Gazprom (GAZP.MM) said on Monday that it expects to launch the giant east Siberian Kovykta field, crucial to its plans to boost gas sales to China, in the second half of December.
The company also said that it sees its reserves replacement ratio exceeding 100% this year, suggesting it will add more reserves than it will use up.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Jan Harvey
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.