Russia's Gazprom says gas exports down 41.3% y/y in January

3D printed Natural Gas Pipes are placed on displayed Gazprom logo in this illustration taken, January 31, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

MOSCOW, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Russian energy giant Gazprom said on Tuesday that natural gas exports outside ex-Soviet Union countries, including to China, fell by 41.3% year-on-year in January to 11.4 billion cubic metres (bcm).

It also said that its gas output for the period edged up by 1% to 47.4 bcm.

Reporting by Polina Devitt and Anastasia Teterevleva; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Kirsten Donovan

