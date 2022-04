Russia's Gazprom says gas exports to Europe via Ukraine continue

A 3D printed natural gas pipeline is placed in front of displayed Gazprom logo in this illustration taken February 8, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

April 3 (Reuters) - Russian state-owned energy giant Gazprom (GAZP.MM) said on Sunday it was continuing to supply natural gas to Europe via Ukraine in line with requests from European consumers.

The company said requests stood at 108.4 million cubic metres for April 3, almost in line with the volumes in the previous day.

Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Lidia Kelly;

