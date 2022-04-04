1 minute read
Russia's Gazprom says gas exports to Europe via Ukraine continue
April 4 (Reuters) - Russian state-owned energy giant Gazprom (GAZP.MM) said on Monday it was continuing to supply natural gas to Europe via Ukraine in line with requests from European consumers.
The company said requests stood at 108.3 million cubic metres for April 4, on a par with the volumes of the previous day.
Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Kevin Liffey
