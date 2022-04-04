Russia's Gazprom says gas exports to Europe via Ukraine continue

The logo of Gazprom company is seen on the facade of a business centre in Saint Petersburg, Russia March 31, 2022. REUTERS/REUTERS PHOTOGRAPHER

April 4 (Reuters) - Russian state-owned energy giant Gazprom (GAZP.MM) said on Monday it was continuing to supply natural gas to Europe via Ukraine in line with requests from European consumers.

The company said requests stood at 108.3 million cubic metres for April 4, on a par with the volumes of the previous day.

Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Kevin Liffey

