Russia's Gazprom says gas shipments via Ukraine to Europe continue - Interfax

The logo of Gazprom company is seen on the facade of a business centre in Saint Petersburg, Russia January 26, 2022. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov/File Photo

March 27 (Reuters) - Russian state-owned energy giant Gazprom (GAZP.MM) said on Sunday that it was continuing to supply natural gas to Europe via Ukraine in line with requests from European consumers, the news agency Interfax reported.

The agency reported that requests stood at 109.6 million cubic metres (mcm) for March 27, slightly up from 109.5 mcm a day earlier.

