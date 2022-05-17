Russia's Gazprom says gas transit via Ukraine at 49.3 mcm, up from Monday

The logo of Gazprom company is seen on the facade of a business centre in Saint Petersburg, Russia March 31, 2022. REUTERS/Reuters photographer

May 17 (Reuters) - Russian gas producer Gazprom (GAZP.MM) said it continues to supply gas to Europe through Ukraine via the Sudzha entry point, with volumes on Tuesday seen at 49.3 million cubic metres (mcm), up from 46.8 mcm on Monday.

An application to supply gas via the main Sokhranovka entry point was rejected by Ukraine, Gazprom said.

