Russia's Gazprom says gas transit via Ukraine at 49.3 mcm, up from Monday
May 17 (Reuters) - Russian gas producer Gazprom (GAZP.MM) said it continues to supply gas to Europe through Ukraine via the Sudzha entry point, with volumes on Tuesday seen at 49.3 million cubic metres (mcm), up from 46.8 mcm on Monday.
An application to supply gas via the main Sokhranovka entry point was rejected by Ukraine, Gazprom said.
Reporting by Reuters; editing by Jason Neely
