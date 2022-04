Russia's Gazprom says it continues gas exports to Europe via Ukraine

April 16 (Reuters) - Russian gas producer Gazprom (GAZP.MM) continued to supply natural gas to Europe via Ukraine on Saturday in line with requests from European consumers, it said in a statement.

Requests stood at 57.2 million cubic metres for April 16, it said.

Reporting by Reuters

