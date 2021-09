A road sign directs traffic towards the Nord Stream 2 gas line landfall facility entrance in Lubmin, Germany, September 10, 2020. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

MOSCOW, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Energy giant Gazprom (GAZP.MM) said on Friday that it had fully completed the construction of the Nord Stream 2 natural gas subsea pipeline from Russia to Germany.

The pipeline will double Russia's gas exporting capacity to Europe via the Baltic Sea.

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin and Oksana Kobzeva; editing by Jason Neely

