Dec 8 (Reuters) - Russia's Gazprom (GAZP.MM) said on Thursday it was increasing gas supplies to China in December in response to a request from Beijing.

Gazprom said deliveries to China through its Power of Siberia pipeline set a new daily maximum on Dec. 7, with flows 16.1% above previously contracted volumes.

