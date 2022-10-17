Russia's Gazprom says non-CIS gas exports, output down year-to-date

- Companies
MOSCOW, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Russian energy giant Gazprom (GAZP.MM) said on Monday its natural gas exports to countries outside the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) were down 41.4% year-on-year to 89.3 billion cubic metres (bcm) from Jan. 1-Oct. 15.
It also said in a statement its gas output for the period declined by 18% year-on-year to 327.4 bcm.
Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Jan Harvey
