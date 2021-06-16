Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Russia's Gazprom says Nord Stream 2 pipeline fully funded

The logo of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project is seen on a pipe at the Chelyabinsk pipe rolling plant in Chelyabinsk, Russia, February 26, 2020. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo

MOSCOW, June 16 (Reuters) - Russia's Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project has been fully funded, Gazprom Deputy Chief Executive Famil Sadygov said on Wednesday.

Sadygov also said that Gazprom is not planning a secondary public offering (SPO), and does not for now plan to sell its stake in Novatek (NVTK.MM).

Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Polina Ivanova; Editing by Louise Heavens

