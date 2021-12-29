Energy
Russia's Gazprom says Nord Stream 2 ready for commissioning
1 minute read
MOSCOW, Dec 29 (Reuters) - The second line of the Nord Stream 2 undersea gas pipeline from Russia to Germany has been filled with gas and the link is ready for gas exports, Alexei Miller, head of the Russian energy giant, said on Wednesday.
Miller also said that Gazprom has met all long-term gas supply contracts.
Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin Editing by David Goodman
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.