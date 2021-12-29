Russia's Gazprom says Nord Stream 2 ready for commissioning

Gazprom logos are on display at Bovanenkovo gas field on the Arctic Yamal peninsula, Russia May 21, 2019. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

MOSCOW, Dec 29 (Reuters) - The second line of the Nord Stream 2 undersea gas pipeline from Russia to Germany has been filled with gas and the link is ready for gas exports, Alexei Miller, head of the Russian energy giant, said on Wednesday.

Miller also said that Gazprom has met all long-term gas supply contracts.

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin Editing by David Goodman

