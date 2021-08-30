Russia's Gazprom says Q2 net income up more than threefold to $7 bln

The logo of Gazprom company is seen at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in Saint Petersburg, Russia, June 2, 2021. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina//File Photo

MOSCOW, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Russian natural gas giant Gazprom's (GAZP.MM) second-quarter net income jumped more than three-fold from the year-earlier period to 521.2 billion roubles ($7 billion), the company said on Monday, following a recovery in energy markets.

Gazprom's revenues have been boosted by record-high natural gas prices in Europe and it has increased its gas exports to Europe since the start of the year to meet rising demand as economies recovered from the impact of the pandemic.

Third quarter output could be hit after a fire at the company's facilities in northern Russia earlier this month reduced supplies that were already under strain.

Gazprom will hold a conference call for investors on Tuesday, when it is expected to provide an update on recovery from the fire, as well as the latest on the politically-charged Nord Stream 2 pipeline.

The link, which will take gas from Russia to Germany while bypassing Ukraine, the traditional transit route, is close to completion. read more

Gazprom said its April to June revenue rose to 2.07 trillion roubles from 1.16 trillion roubles in the same period of 2020.

It said it sees 2021 investment at 1.8 trillion roubles.

($1 = 73.5360 roubles)

Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh and Marina Bobrova; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by David Evans and Barbara Lewis

