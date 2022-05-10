1 minute read
Russia's Gazprom says Ukrainian proposal to switch gas flows to new entry point is impossible
May 10 (Reuters) - Russian energy giant Gazprom (GAZP.MM) on Tuesday said it was not technologically possible to switch gas transfers to Ukraine to a new entry point, as Ukraine's gas system operator GTSOU was proposing.
GTSOU earlier said it would declare force majeure on the transportation of Russian gas through the Sokhranivka entry point, with flows stopping on May 11, and proposed transferring capacity to another location, Sudzha. read more
